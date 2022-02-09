Competition Group Of The Year: Morgan Lewis

By Bryan Koenig (February 9, 2022, 2:05 PM EST) -- Morgan Lewis & Bockius LLP helped defeat "gray area" class certification in a major pharmaceutical case, negotiated clearance on a closely scrutinized transaction and scored major defeats of financial services lawsuits, earning the firm a spot as one of Law360's 2021 Competition Groups of the Year. Morgan Lewis, alongside other firms, helped convince a Fourth Circuit panel in August to hit the reset button on the certification of a class of 35 drug wholesalers suing Merck and firm client Glenmark for allegedly delaying generic entry of Merck's cholesterol drug Zetia. The appellate court remanded the antitrust case so a Virginia federal...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS