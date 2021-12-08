Hemp Co. Can't Duck Contract Row Revived By 6th Circ.

By Katryna Perera (December 8, 2021, 8:53 PM EST) -- A Kentucky federal judge ruled Tuesday that a Canadian hemp company can't dodge a competitor's breach of contract suit, finding that Kentucky federal court has jurisdiction over the matter, which was revived by the Sixth Circuit earlier this year. Legacy Hemp LLC initially sued Terramax Holdings Corporation in 2020 in Wisconsin, alleging that Terramax breached the pair's seven-year contract for Legacy to distribute Terramax's proprietary hemp seed in the U.S. The suit was thrown out of both Wisconsin and Kentucky federal courts for lack of jurisdiction before the Sixth Circuit revived the Kentucky case in September, finding that Legacy had demonstrated...

