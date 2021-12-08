Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Hemp Co. Can't Duck Contract Row Revived By 6th Circ.

By Katryna Perera (December 8, 2021, 8:53 PM EST) -- A Kentucky federal judge ruled Tuesday that a Canadian hemp company can't dodge a competitor's breach of contract suit, finding that Kentucky federal court has jurisdiction over the matter, which was revived by the Sixth Circuit earlier this year.

Legacy Hemp LLC initially sued Terramax Holdings Corporation in 2020 in Wisconsin, alleging that Terramax breached the pair's seven-year contract for Legacy to distribute Terramax's proprietary hemp seed in the U.S.

The suit was thrown out of both Wisconsin and Kentucky federal courts for lack of jurisdiction before the Sixth Circuit revived the Kentucky case in September, finding that Legacy had demonstrated...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!