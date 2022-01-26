Energy Group Of The Year: Skadden

By Humberto J. Rocha (January 26, 2022, 2:03 PM EST) -- Skadden Arps Slate Meagher & Flom LLP recently represented clients including Devon Energy and PPL Corporation in some of the largest transactions in the oil, gas and electric energy sectors, earning the firm a spot among Law360's 2021 Energy Groups of the Year. Leaders and partners at the firm credit the group's success to its battle-tested experience and in-shop talent when it comes to representing players both small and large in the U.S. and beyond, especially when the global energy industry is slowly transitioning to renewable sources while still holding vested interests in traditional ones. Skadden now has approximately 100 attorneys...

