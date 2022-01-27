White Collar Group Of The Year: Paul Hastings

By Ivan Moreno (January 27, 2022, 2:03 PM EST) -- Paul Hastings LLP guided Goldman Sachs through a $2.9 billion plea deal that resolved a criminal investigation into the bank's role in the 1Malaysia Development Bhd. scandal, and helped reverse the fraud convictions of former Wilmington Trust Corp. executives, earning the firm a spot among Law360's 2021 White Collar Groups of the Year. Paul Hastings' attorneys worldwide have been crucial to the firm's success in major cases involving several jurisdictions, attorneys at the firm said, naming Goldman as one example. "We see that as really one of the defining qualities of our practice, which is our ability to really handle simultaneous...

