Competition Group Of The Year: Winston & Strawn

By Matthew Perlman (February 11, 2022, 2:01 PM EST) -- The antitrust and competition practice at Winston & Strawn LLP secured a landmark win for college athletes over the NCAA at the U.S. Supreme Court while also scoring important rulings for several clients on the defense side of antitrust cases, earning the firm a place among Law360's 2021 Competition Groups of the Year. The Winston & Strawn competition and antitrust group includes around 85 attorneys spread across several offices, including in New York, Washington, D.C., Los Angeles, Houston, London and Paris. Jeffrey Kessler, a co-executive chairman for the firm and co-chair of the antitrust practice group, said the past year's accomplishments...

