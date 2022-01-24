IP Group Of The Year: Kramer Levin

By Dani Kass (January 24, 2022, 2:03 PM EST) -- Kramer Levin Naftalis & Frankel LLP scored a massive $1.9 billion judgment against Cisco in the country's first patent trial held on Zoom, earning it a place among Law360's 2021 Intellectual Property Groups of the Year. The firm's intellectual property group contains only about 12% of its 390 lawyers, but they've brought in several recent trial wins for clients. The team includes 23 attorneys in Silicon Valley, 20 in New York and five in Paris, assisted by six patent agents and scientific advisers. "One of our mottos is, 'Two offices, one team,'" partner Aaron Frankel said of the U.S. team. "I...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS