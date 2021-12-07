Senate Confirms 5 US Attorney Nominees

By James Arkin (December 7, 2021, 8:19 PM EST) -- The Senate confirmed five U.S. attorney nominees on Tuesday, after Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., dropped his objection following an exchange on the Senate floor with Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., the Judiciary Committee chairman, over how the committee handled a U.S. Department of Justice nominee earlier this year. The Senate confirmed all five nominees by voice vote: Clare E. Connors for the District of Hawaii, Zachary A. Cunha for the District of Rhode Island, Nikolas P. Kerest for the District of Vermont, Philip R. Sellinger for the District of New Jersey and Gregory K. Harris for the Central District of Illinois....

