Copyright Atty Liebowitz Suspended From North Texas

By Adam Lidgett (December 8, 2021, 4:05 PM EST) -- Alleged "copyright troll" Richard Liebowitz has been suspended from practicing in the Northern District of Texas, just about a month after he suffered the same setback in New York. In a short electronic order from Tuesday, the Northern District of Texas suspended Liebowitz retroactive to Nov. 3, making it the latest in a long string of penalties for the attorney, whose firm has filed thousands of copyright infringement lawsuits over photographs in the past few years. For example, he was suspended from practicing in New York in November, where a state appeals court was unmoved by his "recent attempts at introspection...

