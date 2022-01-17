The Firms That Dominated In 2021

By Jack Karp (January 17, 2022, 9:02 PM EST) -- Nine law firms have earned spots as Law360's Firms of the Year, with 52 Practice Group of the Year awards among them, having steered complex deals and won high-profile victories including at the U.S. Supreme Court. Gibson Dunn & Crutcher LLP landed on top with eight wins, while Paul Weiss Rifkind Wharton & Garrison LLP came in second with seven. Latham & Watkins LLP and Sullivan & Cromwell LLP shared the third spot, with six wins each. And Covington & Burling LLP, Cravath Swaine & Moore LLP, Skadden Arps Slate Meagher & Flom LLP, Weil Gotshal & Manges LLP and Williams...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS