Securities Group Of The Year: Labaton Sucharow

By Dean Seal (January 19, 2022, 2:02 PM EST) -- Labaton Sucharow LLP brought home hefty settlements for investors in companies like Stamps.com and World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. last year while keeping alive a 12-year-old class action against Goldman Sachs that made its way to the U.S. Supreme Court, earning the firm a spot among Law360's 2021 Securities Groups of the Year. Labaton Sucharow's diverse securities practice has racked up more than $12.5 billion in recoveries for investors over the years and boasts more than 200 institutional investor clients, who rely on the well-respected plaintiffs firm to handle high-profile securities cases involving major corporate defendants. Courts approved the firm as lead...

