Fintech Group Of The Year: Cravath

By Elise Hansen (February 18, 2022, 3:13 PM EST) -- Cravath Swaine & Moore LLP helped steer some of 2021's biggest moments in fintech, including Robinhood's initial public offering and "meme stock" litigation and Block's $29 billion acquisition of Afterpay, earning the firm a spot among Law360's 2021 Fintech Groups of the Year. Fintech burst into the spotlight last year, garnering headlines surrounding retail stock trading, cryptocurrencies, digitization trends and blockbuster corporate deals. Fintech issues have also been top of mind for a wide range of regulators as they grapple with applying existing regulations to new technology. Cravath has been on the front lines of several key fintech moments of 2021,...

