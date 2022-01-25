Banking Group Of The Year: Paul Weiss

By Emilie Ruscoe (January 25, 2022, 3:31 PM EST) -- The banking group at Paul Weiss Rifkind Wharton & Garrison LLP secured dismissal of a suit alleging Morgan Stanley participated in a conspiracy to rig the U.S. Treasury markets and prepared a comprehensive report on Credit Suisse's relationship with collapsed investment manager Archegos Capital Management, earning the team a place among Law360's 2021 Banking Groups of the Year. On the Treasury matter, the firm represented longtime client Morgan Stanley, which was one of more than 20 defendants in a securities market-adjacent antirust matter. Paul Weiss litigation partner Susanna Buergel described the case as one in which the plaintiffs assert "these various conspiracies to...

