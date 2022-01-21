Securities Group Of The Year: Skadden

By Emilie Ruscoe (January 21, 2022, 4:13 PM EST) -- Skadden Arps Slate Meagher & Flom LLP secured dismissals of so-called event-driven shareholder litigation against Chinese search engine Baidu and shipping giant FedEx Corp., in addition to advising luxury goods company LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton on complex securities disputes, earning the firm a place among Law360's 2021 Securities Groups of the Year. LVMH's high-profile $15.8 billion takeover of jewelry company Tiffany & Co. closed after the companies resolved a legal fight over whether the COVID-19 pandemic represented a material adverse event impacting Tiffany's business — a matter that played out in multiple courts. "We had actions in New York, we...

