Fund Formation Group Of The Year: Simpson Thacher

By Emily Lever (February 17, 2022, 6:54 PM EST) -- Simpson Thacher & Bartlett LLP represented Hellman & Friedman on the closing of a $24 billion buyout fund, the largest private equity fund to close in 2021, and helped CVC Capital Partners raise €21.25 billion (about $24.2 billion) to form Europe's largest buyout fund to date, earning the firm a spot among Law360's 2021 Fund Formation Groups of the Year. The Hellman fund, Hellman & Friedman Capital Partners X, was significantly oversubscribed and closed at its hard cap of $24 billion in July, according to the firm. At 52.5% larger than Hellman & Friedman Capital Partners IX — its predecessor fund, which closed in 2018 —...

