Fund Formation Group Of The Year: Dentons

By Jasmin Jackson (February 14, 2022, 2:02 PM EST) -- Dentons guided a host of high-profile clients through the creation of impactful multimillion-dollar funds, including leading the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. in a $120 million fund for minority depository institutions in low-income communities, scoring the firm a spot among Law360's 2021 Fund Formation Groups of the Year. The powerhouse fund formation group has nearly 100 attorneys and operates in offices across the globe, including in North America, Europe and Asia. The firm is actively recruiting partners and associates for the growing practice, which has an especially strong presence in New York and Texas. According to Paul A. Gajer, co-head of the group, the...

