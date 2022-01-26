Banking Group Of The Year: Quinn Emanuel

By Jon Hill (January 26, 2022, 3:49 PM EST) -- Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan LLP deterred a push by Citibank to claw back $500 million in accidentally wired funds from a group of asset managers and helped secure a pivotal $50 million deal for investors to wrap up a gold price-fixing case, landing the firm a place among Law360's 2021 Banking Groups of the Year. With hundreds of attorneys working on banking-related litigation across multiple continents, Quinn Emanuel showed its strength working not for big Wall Street banks but against them. That makes the firm something of an outlier among the other BigLaw shops tapped for this year's list, but going...

