Banking Group Of The Year: Sullivan & Cromwell

By Katryna Perera (January 27, 2022, 2:03 PM EST) -- Showcasing its knowledge of and experience with complex regulatory structures, Sullivan & Cromwell LLP advised LendingClub Corp. in its $185 million takeover of Radius Bank, making LendingClub the first U.S. fintech company to acquire a bank and earning the firm a spot as one of Law360's 2021 Banking Groups of the Year. Sullivan & Cromwell has more than 800 attorneys in 13 offices across the globe spanning from New York to Tokyo. The financial services group, which focuses on banking matters, is one of the firm's largest practice groups, with about 35 partners. In addition to banking, the group focuses on insurance,...

