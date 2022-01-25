Securities Group Of The Year: Weil

By Katryna Perera (January 25, 2022, 2:04 PM EST) -- Weil Gotshal & Manges LLP won a high-stakes appeal for Brookfield Asset Management at the Delaware high court that reversed a 2006 precedent on shareholder litigation, earning the firm a spot as one of Law360's 2021 Securities Groups of the Year. The firm's securities group has more than 70 attorneys, a majority of whom are based in New York. Caroline Zalka, co-head of the group, said the attorneys within the team have become specialized in three areas that the firm feels are especially important: securities class actions, internal and regulatory investigations, and mergers and acquisition litigation, specifically in Delaware. The Delaware expertise came into play...

