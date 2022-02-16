Fund Formation Group Of The Year: Mattos Filho

By Matt Perez (February 16, 2022, 2:08 PM EST) -- Mattos Filho Veiga Filho Marrey Jr. e Quiroga Advogados has been on the cutting edge of investments in Brazil, serving as underwriters in the country's first crypto-asset exchange-traded fund and helping XP Allocation Asset Management form the first Brazilian private equity fund-of-funds targeted to qualified investors, earning the firm a spot among Law360's 2021 Fund Formation Groups of the Year. Mattos Filho describes itself as the only full-service law firm in Brazil with a practice fully dedicated to asset management and investment funds, though the idea of creating a separate group for such matters was not immediately obvious to the firm....

