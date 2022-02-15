Fund Formation Group Of The Year: Fried Frank

By Sameer Rao (February 15, 2022, 2:04 PM EST) -- Fried Frank Harris Shriver & Jacobson LLP helped financial institutions create and raise funds for investment in markets worldwide, including Dyal Capital Partners' vehicle to acquire minority interests in NBA teams and a $13 billion fund that marked Goldman Sachs' largest since the 2008 financial crisis, earning the firm a place among Law360's 2021 Fund Formation Groups of the Year. The international reach of Fried Frank's asset management practice, which boasts more than 170 attorneys largely based in the Northeastern U.S. and Western Europe, has allowed clients like HPS Investment Partners, Bain Capital and BlackRock to develop multimillion- and multibillion-dollar funds...

