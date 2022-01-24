Banking Group Of The Year: Mayer Brown

By Sarah Jarvis (January 24, 2022, 2:03 PM EST) -- Mayer Brown LLP's banking practice convinced the Second Circuit to affirm the dismissal of Anti-Terrorism Act claims brought against HSBC units, skirting a novel liability theory involving drug cartels and earning the firm a spot among Law360's 2021 Banking Groups of the Year. The firm's banking group, which serves more than half of the world's biggest banks, has more than 300 attorneys spread across four continents, with the largest concentrations in New York, London and Hong Kong. Mayer Brown's largest practice group is the litigation group, and that group's largest industry focus is banking and financial services, a team that includes...

