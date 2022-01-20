IP Group Of The Year: Fish & Richardson

By Dani Kass (January 20, 2022, 2:02 PM EST) -- Fish & Richardson PC helped Gilead unit Kite Pharma escape a $1.2 billion judgment and got a $235 million induced infringement verdict against Teva Pharmaceuticals reinstated, earning it a place among Law360's 2021 Intellectual Property Groups of the Year. The intellectual property boutique continues its long streak on the IP group of the year list, having earned the title every year but one since 2013. The firm has 364 attorneys spread out across the country, with its largest offices in Boston, Dallas, Minnesota's Twin Cities, New York City, San Diego and Washington, D.C., and two small international offices in Munich and Shenzhen, China....

