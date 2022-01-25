IP Group Of The Year: Latham

By Tiffany Hu (January 25, 2022, 2:04 PM EST) -- Latham & Watkins LLP helped LG Energy Solution reach a $1.8 billion settlement in a trade secrets dispute against SK Innovation and represented indoor cycling behemoth Peloton in its ongoing fight with Mad Dogg Athletics, earning it a spot as one of Law360's 2021 Intellectual Property Groups of the Year. Latham's intellectual property team represented LG Energy Solution, which in 2019 accused South Korean rival SK Innovation Co. of engaging in a "multicompany, international conspiracy" to poach LG's employees and steal the trade secrets behind its electric vehicle batteries. The complaints were filed in Delaware federal court and before the U.S....

