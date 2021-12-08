Attys Say Girardi Solely To Blame For Unpaid Settlements

By Lauraann Wood (December 8, 2021, 10:49 PM EST) -- Thomas V. Girardi should be found solely liable for misappropriating millions meant for plane crash victims' families because he controlled his firm's wire payments and lied to fend off people who questioned him, two former employees asserted in federal contempt proceedings Wednesday. Former Girardi Keese attorneys Keith Griffin and David Lira testified during the hearing in Illinois that they frequently urged Girardi to ensure he paid certain Indonesian families their full settlements after learning those clients had received only half of the amounts plane maker Boeing promised to pay them. They asserted that Girardi had sole authority to approve wire payments...

