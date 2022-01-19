Mergers & Acquisitions Group Of The Year: Cravath

By Benjamin Horney (January 19, 2022, 2:03 PM EST) -- Cravath Swaine & Moore LLP assisted on multiple massive M&A transactions over the past year, from the more than $30 billion purchase of General Electric's aircraft leasing business by AerCap to the nearly $21 billion acquisition of contract research organization PPD by Thermo Fisher, earning the firm a spot among Law360's 2021 Mergers & Acquisitions Practice Groups of the Year. The Cravath deals practice had its hands full in 2021, with the firm serving as legal counsel on more than 125 M&A-related matters totaling more than $450 billion in value, according to Mark I. Greene, a partner at Cravath and head...

