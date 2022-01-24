Insurance Group Of The Year: Cohen Ziffer

By Ben Zigterman (January 24, 2022, 2:03 PM EST) -- With a $400 million victory for the New Jersey Transit Corp. before the state's Supreme Court less than a month after launching the firm, Cohen Ziffer Frenchman & McKenna has earned a spot among Law360's 2021 Insurance Practice Groups of the Year. The firm has also landed some of the few policyholder successes in COVID-19 coverage suits, as well wins for companies such as Verizon, Pfizer and insurance broker Willis Towers Watson. "I think we win more than anyone, and I think this year was a particularly good year for clients," chair Robin Cohen told Law360. In the New Jersey Transit...

