Insurance Group Of The Year: Pasich LLP

By Ben Zigterman (January 27, 2022, 2:03 PM EST) -- With a landmark victory for Dole Food Co. against one of its directors and officers insurers in the Delaware Supreme Court, as well as some of the few COVID-19 coverage successes for policyholders, Pasich LLP has been named one of Law360's 2021 Insurance Practice Groups of the Year. Since the firm launched in August 2017, it has grown to 16 employees at three offices in New York and California, where it has represented some of the biggest names in entertainment, including Madison Square Garden, Paramount Pictures, Shakira and Metallica. "We represent a big chunk of the entertainment industry. We represent some...

