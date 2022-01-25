Energy Group Of The Year: Latham

By Clark Mindock (January 25, 2022, 2:26 PM EST) -- Latham & Watkins LLP helped guide nine international and U.S.-based banks in their financing for America's first major offshore wind farm, earning it a spot among Law360's 2021 Practice Groups of the Year. The firm says it puts a heavy emphasis on the diversity of both its geography and its technical expertise to stand out in a competitive marketplace, and has positioned itself to help clients in matters related to energy transition, as well as traditional energy clients, as they make moves on ambitious plans going forward. Latham says its energy and infrastructure group employs more than 600 attorneys in 14 countries...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS