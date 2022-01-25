Insurance Group Of The Year: Dentons

By Ganesh Setty (January 25, 2022, 2:04 PM EST) -- Dentons' role as lead counsel in AIG's COVID-19 business interruption claims and broader representation of insurers in complex coverage matters and class actions have earned the firm a spot as one of Law360's 2021 Insurance Groups of the Year. Boasting over 100 U.S. insurance practitioners in its more than 80-year-old insurance practice, Dentons is a go-to firm for insurers in high-profile disputes with potentially large exposure, Sandra Hauser, a partner and head of Dentons' U.S. commercial litigation practice, told Law360. "Dentons has an insurance practice that goes back almost all the way to the firm's founding," she said. "We have for...

