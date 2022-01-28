Insurance Group Of The Year: Wiley Rein

By Ganesh Setty (January 28, 2022, 2:03 PM EST) -- Wiley Rein LLP's representation of insurers over the past year in key coverage actions over soured mergers and acquisitions, like those involving Jarden LLC and Joy Global Inc., and COVID-19 business interruption suits has landed it a spot among Law360's 2021 Insurance Groups of the Year. With more than 40 attorneys in its insurance practice, Wiley Rein is a "go-to" firm for insurers' most important cases because of its extensive practical knowledge of how the industry works, insurance practice co-chair Daniel Standish told Law360. "I think our identity in the insurance industry is a practice and a group of attorneys that insurers turn to for their toughest cases,...

