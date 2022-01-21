Mergers & Acquisitions Group Of The Year: Latham

By Hailey Konnath (January 21, 2022, 2:02 PM EST) -- Latham & Watkins LLP handled some of the biggest deals of last year, including advising Slack on its $27.7 billion sale to Salesforce and Intuit's $12 billion acquisition of Mailchimp, earning the firm a spot among Law360's Mergers & Acquisitions Groups of the Year for the second time in a row. Latham is an M&A powerhouse, with more than 600 lawyers dedicated to working with clients across the globe. In particular, Latham has emerged as the go-to firm for helping clients with special purpose acquisition company transactions, known as de-SPACs. Notably, Latham worked on Ginkgo Bioworks' $15 billion de-SPAC, the largest...

