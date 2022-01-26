Mergers & Acquisitions Group Of The Year: Wachtell

By Isaac Monterose (January 26, 2022, 2:03 PM EST) -- Wachtell Lipton Rosen & Katz guided medical supplies corporation Medline's $31 billion June sale of its majority interest to major private equity firms including Blackstone and also represented Square Inc. in its $29 billion buy of payment corporation Afterpay Ltd., which helped land the New York law firm on the list for Law360's Mergers & Acquisitions Groups of the Year. Longtime Wachtell corporate partner Andrew Nussbaum told Law360 that the "transaction-oriented" law firm's corporate team had an estimated 90 to 100 lawyers who were associates and partners. He also said there were 40 "real equity" partners on the corporate team and added...

