M&A Group Of The Year: Sullivan & Cromwell

By Jasmin Jackson (January 25, 2022, 2:04 PM EST) -- Sullivan & Cromwell LLP has led clients through some of the biggest deals of 2021, including the largest luxury retail deal in history between Tiffany & Co. and LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SA, securing the group's spot among Law360's 2021 Mergers & Acquisitions Groups of the Year. With more than 200 M&A attorneys spread across 12 of Sullivan & Cromwell's 13 offices, the firm's M&A group has successfully tackled numerous deals that are far from "cookie-cutter, simple, straightforward transactions," said former global practice head Francis J. Aquila. "They were transactions that at certain points in time I suspect people would have given a...

