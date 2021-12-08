Smaller Pension Schemes 'Not Prioritizing Climate Change'

By Najiyya Budaly (December 8, 2021, 2:11 PM GMT) -- Defined benefit retirement savings plans holding assets of under £1 billion ($1.3 billion) are not making it a priority to tackle climate change risk, according to research by broker Willis Towers Watson published on Wednesday. Willis Towers said that pension schemes with under £1 billion in assets could be left behind in the fight against climate change because they have not listed it as a priority to tackle over the next three years. But retirement plans with £5 billion or more in assets under management perceive risks associated with climate change as the number one priority over the next three years,...

