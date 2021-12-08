BoE Scraps Pandemic-Era Capital Buffer Requirement

By Najiyya Budaly (December 8, 2021, 11:45 AM GMT) -- The Bank of England said on Wednesday that it will ditch a measure that capped the amount of capital that British banks were required to hold during the COVID-19 pandemic, saying the relief measure for lending operations is no longer needed in 2022. The central bank's regulatory arm has said that a COVID-era capital requirement for lenders in Britain "is no longer necessary." (iStock) The Prudential Regulation Authority, the central bank's regulatory arm, said that it will set so-called Pillar 2A requirements as a variable amount from 2022 for banks, building societies and investment firms. Pillar 2A is a capital add-on...

