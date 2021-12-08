FCA Says Fee Hike Necessary To Protect Against Next LC&F

By Najiyya Budaly (December 8, 2021, 4:09 PM GMT) -- The Financial Conduct Authority defended on Wednesday its decision to almost double the fees it charges for authorizing finance companies to help it weed out the next London Capital & Finance, a high-profile collapse in which investors lost £236 million ($311 million). Nikhil Rathi, chief executive of the City watchdog, told a parliamentary committee that plans to hike the minimum fee to £2,200 in the financial year beginning in April 2022 were proportionate, even for smaller firms. The fee was set at £1,000 for 2011 and did not rise to £1,151 until a decade later, the year beginning April 2021. Rathi told the Commons Treasury Committee that the FCA needs...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS