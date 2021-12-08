3 Firms Lead £1.2B PE Buyout Of British Pharma Co. Clinigen

By Benjamin Horney (December 8, 2021, 9:40 AM EST) -- Private equity firm Triton has agreed to buy British specialty pharmaceutical company Clinigen for about £1.2 billion ($1.6 billion), the companies said Wednesday, in an agreement shaped by law firms White & Case, Alston & Bird and Ashurst. The transaction calls for a Triton Investment Management Ltd.-backed entity called Triton Bidco Ltd. to buy Clinigen Group PLC for 883 pence per share in cash, the companies said in statement. That represents a premium of 41% over Clinigen's closing price on Dec. 1. StepStone Group Inc. is serving as a "passive co-investor" alongside Triton. Triton is represented by White & Case LLP...

