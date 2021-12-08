2 Firms Rep In Consumer Goods Biz's $1.5B Go-Public Deal

By McCord Pagan (December 8, 2021, 2:22 PM EST) -- Sidley Austin LLP-led sustainable consumer goods business Grove Collaborative said Wednesday it's going public with a Virgin Group-backed blank-check company and Davis Polk & Wardwell LLP client in a deal valuing the combined entity at $1.5 billion. Grove's merger with Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II will provide about $435 million in net proceeds, which will be used to accelerate its growth and general corporate purposes, according to a joint statement. "In going public, we sought a partner that shares our passion for using business to answer the urgent environmental crisis, and that accelerates our vision to make consumer products a positive...

