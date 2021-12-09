Davis Polk-Led Fintech Startup Nubank Debuts With $2.6B IPO

By Tom Zanki (December 9, 2021, 11:51 AM EST) -- Brazilian fintech startup Nu Holdings Ltd. began trading Thursday after pricing a $2.6 billion initial public offering at the top of its reduced price range, with representation from Davis Polk & Wardwell LLP and underwriters counsel White & Case LLP. Sao Paulo-based Nu, known as Nubank, sold 289.1 million shares late Wednesday at $9 each, marking the high end of its price range of $8 to $9. The final price range was lower than Nubank's original projection of $10 to $11 per share, which would have raised about $3 billion at midpoint. Companies sometimes lower their pricing terms if they find demand...

