Justices Wary Of Maine's Ban On Religious School Subsidies

By Jimmy Hoover (December 8, 2021, 5:56 PM EST) -- The U.S. Supreme Court appears likely to rule in favor of Maine parents challenging a state tuition assistance program that excludes "sectarian" schools, with the court's conservative majority suggesting at a hearing Wednesday that Maine is discriminating against religious institutions in violation of the Constitution's free exercise clause. The case, Carson v. Makin, centers on a Maine program offering private school tuition assistance for students without a public secondary school in their district. A group of parents say the program unconstitutionally excludes sectarian institutions from the tuition assistance program in a misguided attempt to prevent taxpayers from funding religious education....

