Can Maker Tells Court Feds' $18M Fraud Claims Are Fantasy

By Grace Dixon (December 9, 2021, 2:43 PM EST) -- A can manufacturing company told the U.S. Court of International Trade that the federal government's $18 million tariff fraud suit attempts to fabricate a grand conspiracy from a small mistake made by an offshoot of a multibillion-dollar conglomerate. Two companies owned by Crown Holdings Inc. renewed their push Tuesday to toss fraud and gross negligence claims leveled by the federal government in a suit claiming the companies misclassified shipments of pull-tab can lids worth over $51 million. After a 10-year investigation, the federal government has only been able to find 534 misclassified goods, the subsidiaries noted. The pair told the trade...

