NY Atty Kossoff Pleads Guilty To Stealing $14.6M From Clients

By Emma Whitford (December 13, 2021, 3:35 PM EST) -- New York City real estate attorney Mitchell Kossoff pled guilty Monday morning to stealing more than $14.6 million from at least 35 individual and business clients, formally striking an agreement that calls for at least four and a half years in prison. Mitchell Kossoff, center, leaves Manhattan criminal court after pleading guilty to charges including grand larceny Monday. (Emma Whitford / Law360) Kossoff, 68, appeared in Manhattan criminal court, having agreed to plead guilty to three counts of grand larceny in the first, second and third degree, as well as one count of scheme to defraud in the first degree. Sentencing...

