CFPB Urges States To Enforce US Consumer Protection Laws

By Al Barbarino (December 8, 2021, 7:43 PM EST) -- The head of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau wants state attorneys general to ramp up enforcement activity under federal consumer protection laws, and he is looking to help make that happen by broadening their access to federal remedies and victim compensation funds. In prepared remarks for a Tuesday meeting of the National Association of Attorneys General, CFPB Director Rohit Chopra said he has asked staff to look into ways to broaden the ability of the states to issue civil penalties under federal laws, and to give them access to the agency's more than $400 million victim relief fund. "Rather than discouraging, obstructing,...

