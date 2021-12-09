'Reset' UK AML Rules To Target Lawyers, Think Tank Says

By Richard Crump (December 9, 2021, 4:53 PM GMT) -- British authorities must prosecute lawyers who enable money laundering by kleptocrats from post-Soviet republics, a leading foreign affairs think tank said in a report calling for an overhaul of the country's anti-corruption laws. The provision of professional services to kleptocracies is undermining Britain's legal system, Chatham House said in Wednesday's report. That makes London a "home-from-home" for post-Soviet elites who use lawyers to launder their money and reputation, the think tank continued. "A reset is required for the U.K. government, economy and society to come to terms with and respond to the problem of kleptocracy," the report stated. Chatham House argued that failures...

