OCC's Hsu Takes Aim At 'Mixed Bag' Bank Overdraft Programs

By Jon Hill (December 8, 2021, 8:08 PM EST) -- The acting comptroller of the currency called Wednesday for banks to reform their overdraft practices to better protect financially vulnerable consumers, casting high-cost overdraft programs as a potential financial health hazard and contributor to economic inequality. In a virtual speech to consumer advocates, acting Comptroller Michael Hsu took aim at what he described as "traditional overdraft programs," saying they can endanger consumers' financial health even as they offer a ready means of covering unexpected cash crunches. "Through a financial health lens, traditional overdraft programs are, at best, a mixed bag," Hsu said. "With their high cost and ease of accidental use,...

