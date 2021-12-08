Longtime Pittsburgh Judge Manning Announces Retirement

By James Boyle (December 8, 2021, 4:33 PM EST) -- The president judge of the Allegheny County Court of Common Pleas has announced his plans to retire from the bench, according to a Tuesday announcement from the Administrative Office of Pennsylvania Courts. President Judge Emeritus Jeffrey E. Manning is ending a more than 30-year career with the Allegheny County court. The exact date of his retirement has not been announced. Judge Manning was unavailable for comment on his decision. His judicial tenure started in 1988, when he was appointed to the Allegheny County Court of Common Pleas. Judge Manning then won his first 10-year term in the 1989 election and was...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS