Biden Seeks Higher Penalties For Attys Enabling Corruption

By Elise Hansen (December 9, 2021, 5:19 PM EST) -- Lawyers and other advisers who enable illicit activity such as money laundering could face steeper repercussions under a Biden administration plan to counter corruption, according to a recent White House report. The "U.S. Strategy on Countering Corruption" report was released Monday as part of the Biden administration's stated goal to prioritize anti-corruption efforts. The report called corruption a national security threat and a tool for anti-democratic forces worldwide, as well as a contributor to economic inequity and cynicism toward government. The Biden administration highlighted the role of "gatekeepers" in enabling financial crimes like money laundering. The administration is considering expanding its...

