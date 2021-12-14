4 Highlights From FDA Nominee Hearing

By Emily Field (December 14, 2021, 7:43 PM EST) -- Dr. Robert Califf, the Biden administration's pick to lead the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, told a Senate committee on Tuesday that the COVID-19 pandemic and preparing for future outbreaks would be his top priority if confirmed again to the post. This would be Califf's second time as FDA commissioner, after having served in the final year of the Obama administration. He easily won confirmation in early 2016, after having previously served as the agency's deputy commissioner for medical products and tobacco, overseeing all related units. Califf was tapped in November to take over from acting Commissioner Dr. Janet Woodcock. During two...

