Maryland Joins International Sustainable Insurance Forum

By Ben Zigterman (December 8, 2021, 8:27 PM EST) -- Maryland has joined the United Nations-affiliated Sustainable Insurance Forum, making it the fifth state to join the network, the state's insurance administration announced Wednesday. The network brings together insurance regulators from around the world, enabling them to share research and decide on collective action to tackle environmental risks to insurers. The Maryland Insurance Administration, led by Commissioner Kathleen A. Birrane, will represent the state in the forum. "Joining the SIF gives us an additional opportunity to bring Maryland's bipartisan, science-based, collaborative approach to the discussions occurring nationally and internationally on these critically important issues," Birrane said in a statement. Maryland joins...

