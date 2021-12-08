DOJ Floats FARA Overhaul As Enforcement Blitz Rolls On

By Jack Queen (December 8, 2021, 7:34 PM EST) -- The U.S. Department of Justice on Wednesday said it will overhaul foreign lobbying registration rules, a move that could add much-needed clarity to a decades-old law that has seen a surge in enforcement in recent years. An advance rulemaking notice published by the department seeks input on a host of ambiguous, outdated or missing regulations concerning the Foreign Agents Registration Act, a World War II-era law that requires people and companies acting on behalf of foreign entities to register with the government. The changes could have broad implications for hundreds, if not thousands, of registrants, whose numbers have surged since the...

